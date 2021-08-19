webinar register page

The Future of Accounting – 9 Developments That Will Impact Your Finance Team
The combination of a fast-evolving regulatory landscape, emerging business trends and relentless technological innovation is changing the way financial data is collected, managed and interpreted. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred many of these changes, resulting in new regulatory and tax concerns, forcing dispersed accounting teams to find new ways to collaborate, and pushing more organizations to consider cloud-based technologies that could help them conduct business as usual from home.

These trends are changing the role of the accountant, bringing about an increased need to be a strategic business advisor. Accountants are being asked to pair their financial expertise with data analytics skills, along with soft skills such as leadership. How can you best prepare yourself and your finance team for these new demands?

Join StrategicCFO360 and Netsuite on August 19, 1:00 pm – 1:50 pm ET, to gain an understanding of 9 key developments impacting the field and how your accounting team can transition into a more strategic role. Participating in the webinar will help you:

• Stay ahead of regulatory changes to tax policy, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and changes to accounting standards from FASB.
• Prepare for fast-growing trends such as remote closes, continuous accounting and deeper financial modeling and forecasting.
• Leverage impactful technologies that will have a hand in the future of accounting, like AI, data analytics and cybersecurity.

Chief Executive Group, parent company to StrategicFinance360, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of Continuing Professional Education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Receive 1 CPE credit after attending this event.

Aug 19, 2021 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Ian McCue
Senior Associate Content Manager @Oracle NetSuite
Ian writes and edits content focused on retail, manufacturing and distribution and how NetSuite solutions can help companies in those industries. He contributes to the NetSuite blog, Brainyard and Grow Wire and also drafts case studies, white papers and ebooks. Before joining NetSuite, Ian was a Content Marketing Specialist at HighJump Software, where he wrote about supply chain technology and trends and helped build marketing campaigns. Ian started his career as a sports writer, covering professional baseball and football for MLB.com and 247Sports.com.
Emily DeNitto
Executive Editor @StrategicCFO360
Emily DeNitto is Executive Editor of Chief Executive Group and Editor of StrategicCFO360 and StrategicCIO360. Previously she was Executive Editor of Worth Media, Managing Editor of Crain's New York Business and a restaurant reviewer for The New York Times.

