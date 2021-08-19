Description

The combination of a fast-evolving regulatory landscape, emerging business trends and relentless technological innovation is changing the way financial data is collected, managed and interpreted. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred many of these changes, resulting in new regulatory and tax concerns, forcing dispersed accounting teams to find new ways to collaborate, and pushing more organizations to consider cloud-based technologies that could help them conduct business as usual from home.



These trends are changing the role of the accountant, bringing about an increased need to be a strategic business advisor. Accountants are being asked to pair their financial expertise with data analytics skills, along with soft skills such as leadership. How can you best prepare yourself and your finance team for these new demands?



Join StrategicCFO360 and Netsuite on August 19, 1:00 pm – 1:50 pm ET, to gain an understanding of 9 key developments impacting the field and how your accounting team can transition into a more strategic role. Participating in the webinar will help you:



• Stay ahead of regulatory changes to tax policy, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) and changes to accounting standards from FASB.

• Prepare for fast-growing trends such as remote closes, continuous accounting and deeper financial modeling and forecasting.

• Leverage impactful technologies that will have a hand in the future of accounting, like AI, data analytics and cybersecurity.



Chief Executive Group, parent company to StrategicFinance360, is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of Continuing Professional Education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Receive 1 CPE credit after attending this event.