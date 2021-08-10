Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Aug 10, 2021 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Ensuring Your Legacy: How CEOs Can Help Drive Change Register in advance for this webinar: https://chiefexecutivegroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zLxqe73DT9KT7IpChiwTqQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Court Lorenzini (Co-Founder @The Lorenzini Family Foundation) Mr. Lorenzini is the founder and CEO of multiple successful technology startups including DocuSign, Point.com, Primus BioVision and MetaBrite Inc. His latest venture, Founder Nexus, aims to radically increase the success rate of early stage startups, and his work with the Lorenzini Family Foundation is aggressively investing in building a stronger and more equitable society. Additionally, Mr. Lorenzini serves on the Boards of many early-stage companies across the US and UK as well as the United States Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, and is an active investor and advisor. Over his career, Mr. Lorenzini has raised over $300M in venture and strategic funding from leading corporations and venture capital funds. Prior to his entrepreneurial ventures, Mr. Lorenzini held senior management positions with Cisco Systems and KLA-Tencor, and spent three years running a technology business in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Robin Lorenzini (Co-Founder @The Lorenzini Family Foundation) Robin Neff Lorenzini is the President of the Lorenzini Family Foundation. She completed graduate work in Organizational Behavior and worked at IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. Her first entrance into philanthropic work was as a member of the original cohort in Social Venture Partners. Following in that passion, Robin became an experienced philanthropist and investor specializing in making connections that build community and improve female and non-binary run businesses. Additionally, she’s helped to create an internship program with Female Founders Alliance. Robin and her husband Court co-founded Duke Technology Scholars Seattle and leads their Alumnae Network. They sit on the Board of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, and she’s also on the Board of the Anne Welsh McNulty Institute for Women's Leadership at Villanova University, the Board of The Duke Women's Impact Network and the Board of the Center for Voter Information. Elizabeth Wong (National Director of Philanthropic Advisory Services @Foundation Source) Elizabeth Wong is the National Director of Philanthropic Advisory Services at Foundation Source, the nation’s largest provider of comprehensive support services for private foundations. In this role she manages an experienced team of philanthropic directors and is a member of the company’s management team. With more than 25 years of experience in the philanthropic sector, Elizabeth is responsible for setting strategy for the company’s philanthropic advisory services and leads custom pricing and revenue generation opportunities for the team. While overseeing the delivery of advisory services across the company’s national client base, she also directly supports clients in the Western region of the country by helping them accomplish their philanthropic goals through a variety of methods. These include research, strategic planning, grantmaking and evaluations, governance, and family engagement. Dan Bigman (Chief Content Officer @Chief Executive Group) Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.