Description

From racial injustice to Covid-19 to digital technology, business leaders are facing a period of change and disruption unlike any in a century or more, and one that will call on all of us to rethink the way we operate and how we lead our organizations. Blistering economic volatility, deep uncertainty about the future and ferocious rates of change have left workers, customers and leadership teams hungry for leadership that is more empathetic, more open and more engaged with the hearts – as well as the minds – of employees. Leading through this transformative time requires more than a steady hand and mastery of strategic thinking—it demands a higher level of emotional intelligence.



In this unique, first-of-its kind session, co-hosted by Chief Executive Group and AlixPartners, a world-renowned leader in corporate turnarounds, restructurings and leadership development for more than 40 years, we’ll share a new way of developing as a Transformative Leader, by building your personal EQ and effectively marrying it to strategic planning, communications, decision making and other vital leadership functions.



Taught by two of AlixPartners most experienced leaders, this webinar is developed out of the firm’s years of hands-on work across companies in nearly every industry. The discussion will introduce CEOs and other business executives to an effective new framework for growing and becoming more effective in these tumultuous times.



Join us on Wednesday, July 29 at 2:00 pm ET to gain tangible insights on important issues, such as:

• Why are the current disruptions to business operations different than those in the past?

• What are the stakes for getting this wrong? Why is this so important for every leader now?

• How do you grow your emotional intelligence as a leader?

• How does EQ help you better take on high-stakes, high-risk leadership situations you’re facing in these volatile times?

• How has the landscape changed for leaders, and what are the new skills needed to t