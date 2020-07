Description

COVID-19 has been the biggest business disruption in the manufacturing sector in decades, and it has caught many mergers and acquisitions mid-stream? Should CEOs wade back to their safe shore or forge ahead? There is no single right answer, but there are still factors that can be assessed as well as opportunities to be realized.



This webinar will look at the current state of M&A priorities and opportunities post-COVID to highlight what CEOs of manufacturing companies should consider related to a deal. Attendees will learn about:



• The critical pre-deal period and the readiness assessments needed to help forestall misfires and design a strategy to succeed

• The seven most common M&A motivations and how they have changed related to resiliency and diversification

• The role that people factors not captured on balanced sheets ultimately contribute to deal success

• The power that positive messages and behaviors of leaders have to accelerate quick wins and amplify a sustainable outcome

• Ways to ensure people, culture and leadership aspects are not lost or overlooked during the integration of two manufacturing companies



This webinar will include some interactive polling to enable the sharing of multiple viewpoints as well as manufacturing case study examples of deals that ended well but did not start off that way.