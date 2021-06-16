Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jun 16, 2021 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Maximizing Execution in a Digital Age Register in advance for this webinar: https://chiefexecutivegroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ta_p2EgLS-uUYM-cHEPjvw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Paul Niven (President @OKRsTraining.com) Paul Niven is an author, OKR coach, management consultant, and noted speaker on the subjects of strategy, OKRs, Balanced Scorecard, and strategy execution. As both a practitioner and consultant he has developed successful Performance Management systems for over 500 global clients in a wide variety of organizations, including Fortune 50 companies, public sector, and nonprofit agencies. His most recent book is Objectives and Key Results: Driving Focus, Alignment, and Engagement with OKRs. Niven has been published in well-known business journals, and speaks at conferences around the world. He is the author of seven highly acclaimed books, which have been translated in over 15 languages. Chris Wollerman (CEO and Founder @Inspire Software) Chris Wollerman is the CEO and founder of Inspire Software, a SaaS solution created to enhance culture, improve business results through OKRs and develop leaders through applied leadership development. He is also the founder of InnovaSystems, which he established in 1997 as a start-up and built into a large software development company with over 300 employees in 30 offices world-wide. Chris helps leaders consistently execute strategy to achieve extraordinary results at businesses around the world. He holds a Master of Science in Executive Leadership from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Michigan Technological University. He regularly teaches leaders to apply concepts from top leadership development programs from FranklinCovey to Ken Blanchard to enable greatness everywhere. Host: Dan Bigman (Chief Content Offcier @Chief Executive Group) Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.