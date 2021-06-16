webinar register page

Maximizing Execution in a Digital Age
As we slowly return to ‘normal,’ the challenges for leaders attempting to navigate unprecedented change are many and varied. From maintaining productivity and innovation in the hybrid world to scaling growth in the digital age, to meeting the ongoing challenge of execution. Join us as we provide actionable insights on these and other pressing topics, sharing how you can avoid hidden pitfalls and successfully take your organization to the next level of success.

Key Takeaways/Discussion items:
● Enhancing employee engagement in a hybrid work environment
● Balancing risk with the necessity of innovation
● Pursuing growth in a hyper-competitive world
● Maximizing execution with OKRs
● Harnessing technology to drive results

Jun 16, 2021 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Paul Niven
President @OKRsTraining.com
Paul Niven is an author, OKR coach, management consultant, and noted speaker on the subjects of strategy, OKRs, Balanced Scorecard, and strategy execution. As both a practitioner and consultant he has developed successful Performance Management systems for over 500 global clients in a wide variety of organizations, including Fortune 50 companies, public sector, and nonprofit agencies. His most recent book is Objectives and Key Results: Driving Focus, Alignment, and Engagement with OKRs. Niven has been published in well-known business journals, and speaks at conferences around the world. He is the author of seven highly acclaimed books, which have been translated in over 15 languages.
Chris Wollerman
CEO and Founder @Inspire Software
Chris Wollerman is the CEO and founder of Inspire Software, a SaaS solution created to enhance culture, improve business results through OKRs and develop leaders through applied leadership development. He is also the founder of InnovaSystems, which he established in 1997 as a start-up and built into a large software development company with over 300 employees in 30 offices world-wide. Chris helps leaders consistently execute strategy to achieve extraordinary results at businesses around the world. He holds a Master of Science in Executive Leadership from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from Michigan Technological University. He regularly teaches leaders to apply concepts from top leadership development programs from FranklinCovey to Ken Blanchard to enable greatness everywhere.
Host: Dan Bigman
Chief Content Offcier @Chief Executive Group
Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

