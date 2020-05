Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: May 14, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Profitable Reemergence From The Crisis: Creditors, Debt, Restructuring and Capital Triage Register in advance for this webinar: https://chiefexecutivegroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mCLpe8DuSyyuDM02_P9Agw After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Tom Califano (Partner & US Chair, Restructuring @DLA Piper) Tom Califano is a nationally recognized restructuring lawyer who regularly represents large private and public companies in distress in and out of court; buyers of distressed companies and significant creditor constituencies. His particular emphasis is on company and buyer side representation and he has extensive experience in healthcare industry restructurings. Rachel Ehrlich Albanese (Partner @DLA Piper) Rachel Albanese is a Restructuring partner in the New York Office. Rachel is experienced in representing secured and unsecured creditors, debtors, equity holders, purchasers of distressed assets, and other parties in interest in a wide range of restructuring matters, including cases under chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code, out-of-court workouts and cross-border insolvency proceedings. Rachel is a contributing author of the Bloomberg Law: Bankruptcy Treatise. She is also a co-chair of the National Association of Women Lawyers' (NAWL) Practice Area Affinity Group, Women in Bankruptcy & Restructuring, and a member of the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation and the American Bankruptcy Institute. After law school, where she served as Editor-in-Chief of Penn Law's Journal of International Economic Law, Rachel clerked for Hon. John W. Bissell, Chief Judge, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. Daniel M. Simon (Partner @DLA Piper) Daniel Simon concentrates his practice on corporate restructuring and bankruptcy. Daniel has been actively involved in numerous complex restructuring and acquisition matters on behalf of the firm's clients, with a particular emphasis in the oil and gas, retail, health care, medical services, technology and other industries. Daniel has extensive experience counseling clients on strategic alternatives, corporate transactions and general corporate governance matters to best position them during distressed periods. Daniel's focus is on protecting and advancing the interests of distressed companies and parties seeking to purchase distressed assets in commercial workouts and chapter 11 reorganization cases. He assists clients with all aspects of chapter 11 proceedings, including sales of assets pursuant to section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, confirmation of plans of reorganization, resolution of claims, and prosecution and defense of various adversary proceedings.