Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jul 15, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Spark Your Sales Team For 2020—and Beyond Register in advance for this webinar: https://chiefexecutivegroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lf0S0m9ZRJy0S2Dk7yZYXQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Elliot Schimel (Founder and CEO @Mission Control Marketing) Elliot Schimel is the founder and CEO of Mission Control Marketing, a concierge marketing consultancy that specializes in partnering with B2B brands to develop earned, owned and paid media campaigns that drive sales. In working with more than 100 B2B brands, Elliot has a proven track record of working with senior level executives to build strategic marketing campaigns that deliver pipeline growth and business results. These industry leading campaigns have been recognized by national marketing associations and received many awards including recognition from the Holmes Report’s Sabre Awards, MarComm Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, among others. Elliot was also recognized by PRSA-NY on their 15 under 35 List, as an emerging industry leader. John Fimbel (Senior Vice President of Business Development @Mastercard) John Fimbel is a Senior Vice President of Business Development at Mastercard. As a seasoned sales professional, he is passionate about serving customers so they can maximize potential and profitability through leveraging technology and data to take the ambiguity out of decision making. Prior to joining Mastercard, John founded and led the sales team for Applied Predictive Technologies (APT), a cloud-based analytics provider. He supported the execution and implementation of APT's growth aspirations by developing and adhering to his "Make It Happen" management approach. In this role, he initiated and nurtured relationships with most of APT’s clients, which consisted of leaders across a wide range of industries, from big box and specialty retailers, to global financial institutions, to leading consumer goods companies. John was responsible for initiating and leading the partnership between APT and Mastercard, which led to an acquisition in 2015 that was valued at more $600 million. Moderator: Dan Bigman (Chief Content Officer @Chief Executive Group) Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.