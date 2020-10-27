Description

Chief Executive Group and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) are pleased to present a 3-part webinar series, Human Capital 2021: A Playbook for Tackling Transformation.



In a time of powerful business dislocation, technological disruption and painful economic uncertainty, one thing remains constant: People remain the most important asset in your organization. Finding, hiring, training and retaining top talent remains among the top strategic imperatives for every CEO. In this unique, 3-part series, we’ll help you get prepared for the year ahead, tacking the most important issues you’re likely to face as we head into 2021.



Join us for the second webinar on October 27, 2020, when we’ll tackle the topic of Reskilling for The New Normal.



At some companies, Covid has transformed the remote workplace into the workplace. For others, Covid means gathering in offices—with increased safety protocols and whole new ways of meeting, collaborating and operating. But for every company—and every CEO and worker in America—Covid has meant changing what we do and how we do it. The real question is: What are you doing about it?



Will your culture be permanently hobbled by this time, or will you find opportunities in disruption to evolve and grow? How are the best leaders equipping their workforces to adapt and flourish to changing conditions? How are they nourishing their cultures to become more resilient? What skills, training and retooling does your team need now—and in the years ahead? Based on unparalleled expertise and research, the Society of Human Resource Management will arm you with practical insights about where work is going, as well as best practices you can start adapting today to help you lead your team no matter what comes next.