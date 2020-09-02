webinar register page

Lessons from 2020 Crises – Managing Emergencies and Keeping Employees Safe
If necessity is the mother of invention, then the COVID-19 pandemic has been a case study in how that adage applies to real-life especially when businesses are addressing crisis recovery.

Many companies have detailed emergency preparedness programs and business continuity planning processes. But, with an increasingly complex and unpredictable threat environment, it has never been more imperative to act faster and make more decisive decisions to prevent risks from harming your employees or disrupting your operations.

Join Chief Executive Group, Everbridge and Forrester on Wednesday, September 2 at 1:00 pm ET to glean valuable insights to help your organization prepare for the unknown, including:

• How other companies are effectively responding to, and containing, critical events—including the ongoing pandemic, cyberattacks, IT outages, severe weather, workplace violence, terrorism, or supply chain disruptions
• Using a critical event management platform to create safer workforces, reductions in property damage, decreases in IT downtime, and increased employee productivity
• Tips to improve operations, while saving time and money

Sep 2, 2020 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Michael Collar
Global Center of Excellence @Everbridge
Michael Collar is a manager in the CEM Business Solutions Center of Excellence at Everbridge, where he empowers sales leaders and customers alike with data-driven business insights. He is also a risk intelligence subject matter expert, having served in roles in intelligence analysis and product management at NC4, as well as supporting the 2019 acquisition of NC4 by Everbridge. Michael holds professional certificates in international affairs (American University), project management (PMP), and agile scrum framework (CSM), and is a proud alumnus of the University of Michigan (BA) and London Business School (MBA).
Kim Finnerty
Consultant @Forrester
Kim Finnerty is a Consultant in Forrester’s TEI (Total Economic Impact) practice, where she helps clients and their customers quantify the impact of technology investments. She has over 20 years’ experience in marketing and technology consulting, having led teams at PepsiCo, Omnicom and Epsilon before joining Forrester. Kim earned her BA in Economics at Yale College and her MBA at Harvard Business School.

