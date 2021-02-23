webinar register page

Capture Unprecedented 2021 Growth Opportunities
Many agree that companies that plan to revert back to pre-COVID business models and sales processes will be on the losing end in 2021. But what will it take to win in the post-pandemic environment? To answer this question, executives must be willing to rethink their sales model based on consumer behaviors, how consumers interact with companies moving forward and where smart companies are making investments to grow their sales funnel.

If retaining customers was the top priority when the pandemic hit, acquiring new customers is the most important factor in driving revenue growth for the year ahead. Join us on February 23 at 1:00 pm ET for an interactive discussion on the rapid changes in buying behaviors and customer access in light of digital innovations. With guest speaker Alok Maskara, CEO of Luxfer, we’ll share key takeaways from Chief Executive and Alexander Group’s recent survey of 250 U.S. business leaders on their 2021 revenue growth strategy. It’s not just about e-commerce; it’s about the countless channels of digital interaction available to engage your customers and buyers.

You’ll gain valuable insights and tips to help you and your executive team:
• Understand CEO perspectives on driving revenue with their commercial strategies
• Pivot from aggressive defense of maintaining customers to aggressive offense of generating new products and customers
• Separate your company from your competitors by reframing the “new normal” in the digital era
• Identify best practices to capture growth despite the challenges of a rapidly evolving business landscape

Feb 23, 2021 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Alok Maskara
CEO and Board Member @Luxfer Holdings PLC
Alok Maskara is the chief executive officer and member of the board of directors at Luxfer Holdings PLC. Before joining Luxfer, Alok was a business segment president at Pentair Plc for eight years, where he led businesses of progressively larger sizes. Prior to Pentair, he was at General Electric Corporation for four years. Alok also worked at McKinsey & Company, a global management consultancy firm, in their Chicago and Amsterdam offices. Alok holds an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, an M.S. in chemical engineering from the University of New Mexico and a bachelor’s in Technology from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.
Kyle Uebelhor
Principal @Alexander Group
Kyle Uebelhor is a principal with the Alexander Group. He is a leader in the firm’s Manufacturing and Distribution practices. Kyle’s clients include leading companies throughout manufacturing and wholesale/distribution. By applying deep industry expertise and a pragmatic approach to each situation, he helps companies achieve their organic growth objectives. He brings nuanced perspective to the complexities of sizing the total available global market, delivering differentiated value, creating omni-channel designs, and motivating partners and the commercial team. Kyle frequently speaks on sales enablement topics. He has authored several articles and whitepapers including “The Power of Playbooks: Execute Your Vision” and most recently “Digitizing the Revenue Growth Model.”​ Prior to joining the Alexander Group, Kyle spent 10 years in commercial banking as a relationship manager and lender to large middle market companies.
Host: Melanie Nolen
Director of Research @Chief Executive Group
Melanie is director of research for Chief Executive Group. She oversees custom and proprietary research initiatives across the firm and acts as research editor for Chief Executive magazine and Corporate Board Member magazine. She has a background in finance and investing and is currently based in Franklin, Tennessee.

