How to Talk Politics in the Office
Chief Executive Group and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) are pleased to present a 3-part webinar series, Human Capital 2021: A Playbook for Tackling Transformation.

In a time of powerful business dislocation, technological disruption and painful economic uncertainty, one thing remains constant: People remain the most important asset in your organization. Finding, hiring, training and retaining top talent remains among the top strategic imperatives for every CEO. In this unique, 3-part series, we’ll help you get prepared for the year ahead, tacking the most important issues you’re likely to face as we head into 2021.

Join us for the first webinar on October 13, 2020, when we’ll tackle the timely topic of How to Talk Politics in the Office.

With the presidential election around the corner and in a time of deep political division in our society, the potential for seemingly innocuous conversations between employees degrading into fracturing—and morale sapping—confrontations looms large. Even freewheeling corporate cultures are having a tough time channeling the very human impulse to stand up for what one believes in, no matter what part of the political spectrum they belong to. The stakes for your business couldn’t be higher—success depends on team trust and free exchanges of ideas to innovate and grow. The risk of tamping down on speech risks corroding the essence of your operations.

So how do you navigate this tricky time? How do you allow free speech to flow, while also ensuring a culture of mutual respect, where everyone can feel heard—and disagreements don’t devolve into animosity?

Sound impossible? It isn’t. Johnny Taylor, CEO of the SHRM, will share a practical, framework for leading a culture that tolerates diversity of thought, free speech and mutual respect that increases trust by encouraging civil disagreement. No matter your personal politics, join us to begin developing this set of essential leadership tools for 2021.

Oct 13, 2020 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.
President and CEO @SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management
Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, is President and Chief Executive Officer of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management. With over 300,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM is the largest HR professional association in the world, impacting the lives of 115 million workers every day. As a global leader on the future of employment, culture and leadership, Mr. Taylor is a sought-after voice on all matters affecting work, workers and the workplace. He is frequently asked to testify before Congress on critical workforce issues and authors a weekly column, "Ask HR," in USA Today. Mr. Taylor's career spans over 20 years as a lawyer, human resources executive and CEO in both the not-for-profit and for-profit space.
Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer @Chief Executive Group
Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

