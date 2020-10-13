Description

Chief Executive Group and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) are pleased to present a 3-part webinar series, Human Capital 2021: A Playbook for Tackling Transformation.



In a time of powerful business dislocation, technological disruption and painful economic uncertainty, one thing remains constant: People remain the most important asset in your organization. Finding, hiring, training and retaining top talent remains among the top strategic imperatives for every CEO. In this unique, 3-part series, we’ll help you get prepared for the year ahead, tacking the most important issues you’re likely to face as we head into 2021.



Join us for the first webinar on October 13, 2020, when we’ll tackle the timely topic of How to Talk Politics in the Office.



With the presidential election around the corner and in a time of deep political division in our society, the potential for seemingly innocuous conversations between employees degrading into fracturing—and morale sapping—confrontations looms large. Even freewheeling corporate cultures are having a tough time channeling the very human impulse to stand up for what one believes in, no matter what part of the political spectrum they belong to. The stakes for your business couldn’t be higher—success depends on team trust and free exchanges of ideas to innovate and grow. The risk of tamping down on speech risks corroding the essence of your operations.



So how do you navigate this tricky time? How do you allow free speech to flow, while also ensuring a culture of mutual respect, where everyone can feel heard—and disagreements don’t devolve into animosity?



Sound impossible? It isn’t. Johnny Taylor, CEO of the SHRM, will share a practical, framework for leading a culture that tolerates diversity of thought, free speech and mutual respect that increases trust by encouraging civil disagreement. No matter your personal politics, join us to begin developing this set of essential leadership tools for 2021.