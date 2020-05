Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: May 28, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Forecasting Pipeline: How B2B Companies Can Find Growth Opportunities in an Uncertain Economy Register in advance for this webinar: https://chiefexecutivegroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7pvxI4MlTvqeOF_7hSLscQ After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Andrew Duguay (Chief Economist @Prevedere) Andrew is a Chief Economist for Prevedere, a predictive analytics company that helps provide business leaders a real-time insight into their company’s future performance. Prior to his role at Prevedere, he was a Senior Economist at ITR Economics. Andrew’s commentary and expertise have been featured by NPR, Forbes, Reuters,CNBC and other publications. He has an MBA and a degree in Economics. He has also received a Certificate in Professional Forecasting from the Institute for Business Forecasting and Certificates in Economic Measurement, Applied Econometrics, and Time-Series Analysis and Forecasting from the National Association for Business Economics. Elliot Schimel (Founder and CEO @Mission Control Marketing) Elliot Schimel is the founder and CEO of Mission Control Marketing, a concierge marketing consultancy that specializes in partnering with B2B brands to develop earned, owned and paid media campaigns that drive sales. In working with more than 100 B2B brands, Elliot has a proven track record of working with senior level executives to build strategic marketing campaigns that deliver pipeline growth and business results. These industry leading campaigns have been recognized by national marketing associations and received many awards including recognition from the Holmes Report’s Sabre Awards, MarComm Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, among others. Elliot was also recognized by PRSA-NY on their 15 under 35 List, as an emerging industry leader. Moderator: Dan Bigman (Chief Content Officer @Chief Executive Group) Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.