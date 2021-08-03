webinar register page

Webinar banner
Adapting Sales Compensation Strategies: Lessons from the Pandemic
The Covid-19 pandemic had a transformative effect on business. For some organizations, it prompted a complete rethinking of the operating model, while for others it acted as an impetus for growth. For all, it was a chance to refocus and become leaner and more efficient. Covid forced companies to pivot quickly and maximize the rate of return on sales investments. According to a survey of more than 200 U.S. business leaders conducted by Chief Executive Group and OpenSymmetry this spring, a number of companies made changes to their sales compensation strategies as a result of the crisis. What lessons in sales leadership and compensation can we learn from the past year?

Join this complimentary webinar, hosted by Chief Executive Group and OpenSymmetry, to gain insights on engaging your sales team, enhancing your sales compensation program and applying technologies to streamline processes and improve your sales team’s performance coming out of the pandemic.

Featuring a case study with UScellular, you’ll learn how the company implemented radical approaches to their sales plans/quotas to reduce the impact of the pandemic and ensure business continuity. Hear what solutions proved most effective and will be kept for the future versus those that will be reversed to pre-pandemic approaches and the reasons behind these decisions.

Case study highlights include:
• Breakdown of the business challenges UScellular faced related to hitting sales goals and keeping their salesforce engaged
• Key success criteria identified by the team for reaching their revised goals
• Logic used to develop changes to sales plans and quotas and how these changes were effectively rolled out
• Application of technology to support team’s decision process and how this technology was used to execute changes and support sales communication
• Results achieved, including company sales metrics, analysis on rep turnover and achievement and processes developed for changes in the future

Aug 3, 2021 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

* Required information
Loading
Register

Speakers

Robert Blohm
Senior Partner @OpenSymmetry
Robert is a Senior Partner at OpenSymmetry. With 20 years of experience in sales effectiveness, performance management, and technology, he has managed consulting projects for SMBs to Fortune 100 companies. Robert is a recognized as a Thought Leader in Sales Performance Management (SPM) and has been a featured speaker or panelist on 200+ topics including SPM best practices, emerging trends, changes in the vendor landscape, and customer success stories. As a Senior Partner, his focus is to drive OpenSymmetry’s sales organization to reach aggressive growth goals through focused sales leadership, strategic partnerships with Gartner-recognized technology leaders, and a commitment to customer success.
Adam Bisch
Director - Incentive Compensation Strategy and Operations @UScellular
Adam is the Director of Incentive Strategy and Operations at UScellular. He has been with UScellular for 11 years helping to drive sales performance and results to keep pace with the ever-changing and competitive wireless industry. Prior to joining UScellular he worked as compensation consultant and led sales teams at FedEx. Originally from Arizona, Adam received his undergraduate degree in marketing from Northern Arizona University and his Masters from ASU. In 2020 he participated in WorldatWork’s Executive Compensation Immersion Program to further his education.
Host: Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer @Chief Executive Group
Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

Share via Email

All fields are required
 

Switch Time Zone

  