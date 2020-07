Description

Nailing a high-performance operation that eliminates waste, maximizes efficiencies and pivots quickly has always been incredibly challenging. But these disrupted times have added levels of complexity and difficulty to lean and agile processes never seen before, while also exposing the painful weaknesses of both approaches.



In this exclusive session hosted by Chief Executive magazine and Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Nigel Thurlow, former Chief of Agile for Toyota Connected and one of the world’s foremost experts on lean and agile, will explore his new concepts for leading lean and agile operations, with a focus on clearer strategic thinking, intelligence gathering, customer demand and deeper engagement throughout the organization. He’ll go to the roots of what he sees as the most systemic problems emerging from both approaches from the Covid-19 crisis and lay out new approaches for getting the most out of your efforts.



Join us on Wednesday, July 8 at 2:00 pm ET to get answers to important questions, such as:

• What do the best “Lean” organizations really do better to create value—not just efficiencies?

• How do you develop better “weak-signal detection” to drive better decision-making?

• Why do the things that made your operation leaner also make you more fragile—and what can you do about it?

• What can agile do—and not do—to pivot faster in times of crisis or uncertainty?

• Why isn’t your transformation strategy making real progress—and what can you do to turn around the turnaround?