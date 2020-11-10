Description

Chief Executive Group and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) are pleased to present a 3-part webinar series, Human Capital 2021: A Playbook for Tackling Transformation.



In a time of powerful business dislocation, technological disruption and painful economic uncertainty, one thing remains constant: People remain the most important asset in your organization. Finding, hiring, training and retaining top talent remains among the top strategic imperatives for every CEO. In this unique, 3-part series, we’ll help you get prepared for the year ahead, tacking the most important issues you’re likely to face as we head into 2021.



Join us for the final webinar of the series on November 10, 2020, when we’ll tackle the topic of Developing a Strategic CHRO.



If people truly are your company’s greatest asset, what are you doing to make sure you’re getting the most out of this essential resource? To start with, you need great help. So how do you make sure your “chief people officer” is actually the strategic partner you need? What do the best CHROs do for their CEOs, and how do you create and foster that kind of relationship? What should CEOs expect of their HR leaders—and what can they be doing to get the most out of this key position? We’ll talk to masters of the craft to discover and share best practices you can apply in your organization right away.