Developing a Strategic CHRO
Chief Executive Group and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) are pleased to present a 3-part webinar series, Human Capital 2021: A Playbook for Tackling Transformation.

In a time of powerful business dislocation, technological disruption and painful economic uncertainty, one thing remains constant: People remain the most important asset in your organization. Finding, hiring, training and retaining top talent remains among the top strategic imperatives for every CEO. In this unique, 3-part series, we’ll help you get prepared for the year ahead, tacking the most important issues you’re likely to face as we head into 2021.

Join us for the final webinar of the series on November 10, 2020, when we’ll tackle the topic of Developing a Strategic CHRO.

If people truly are your company’s greatest asset, what are you doing to make sure you’re getting the most out of this essential resource? To start with, you need great help. So how do you make sure your “chief people officer” is actually the strategic partner you need? What do the best CHROs do for their CEOs, and how do you create and foster that kind of relationship? What should CEOs expect of their HR leaders—and what can they be doing to get the most out of this key position? We’ll talk to masters of the craft to discover and share best practices you can apply in your organization right away.

Nov 10, 2020 01:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr.
President and CEO @SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management
Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, is President and Chief Executive Officer of SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management. With over 300,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM is the largest HR professional association in the world, impacting the lives of 115 million workers every day. As a global leader on the future of employment, culture and leadership, Mr. Taylor is a sought-after voice on all matters affecting work, workers and the workplace. He is frequently asked to testify before Congress on critical workforce issues and authors a weekly column, "Ask HR," in USA Today. Mr. Taylor's career spans over 20 years as a lawyer, human resources executive and CEO in both the not-for-profit and for-profit space.
Dan Bigman
Chief Content Officer @Chief Executive Group
Dan is editor of Chief Executive and Corporate Board Member magazines and oversees content development across all CEG platforms. Prior to joining CEG in 2017, he was managing editor of Forbes and the first Business Editor of NYTimes.com, where he co-founded the popular NYT Dealbook franchise in 2001. He has a BFA from Emerson College, Boston.

